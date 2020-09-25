For chart enthusiasts, National One-Hit Wonder Day (celebrated annually on Sept. 25) is like Christmas and a birthday all rolled into one. Paradoxically, however, people don't necessarily agree on what songs or artists fit into this rarefied category.

In the pop world, it's generally understood that if an artist has had only one single hit the Top 40, they're considered a one-hit wonder. However, in the country world, this definition is almost too broad. Many artists who only had one crossover hit on the pop charts enjoyed sustained country success; for example, Lynn Anderson graced the Top 40 with the country No. 1 "Rose Garden," but enjoyed four other chart-toppers.

Other country acts actually found more notoriety on the pop charts: Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- but only reached No. 17 on the country charts. (In fact, her peak on the country chart was No. 6, with a cover of "All I Have to Do Is Dream" with Glen Campbell.)

Therefore, to narrow things down slightly, The Boot is celebrating National One-Hit Wonder Day by highlighting country artists who have only had one No. 1 country hit. Even this is an imperfect science, however: For example, Alison Krauss only has one chart-topper, in the form of "Buy Me a Rose," a 2000 collaboration with Kenny Rogers.

Here are 20 country No. 1 hits that double as tangible proof that chart success isn't the only way to measure greatness.