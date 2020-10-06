Country Music’s 50 Best Breakup Songs Ever

Not every breakup means your heart is broken, but when it is, country music comes through for you. The 50 songs on this list are the all-time greatest breakup songs — songs to help you through every emotion that comes with the end of a relationship.

Find songs from Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert. Keith Whitley has two tracks on this list of country breakup songs, in fact; the late country singer's golden voice may be the best sad songs about lost love and heartache.

Find a few revenge songs, several moving on songs, plenty of pitiful apologies and a tremendous amount of tears across the songs on this ultimate list of country breakup songs. Songs from six decades of country music are included here, and it's not just a who's-who of Country Music Hall of Famers. Aaron Tippin and Jamie O'Neal — two of the less famous artists — still turned in all-time great breakup songs.

While consideration was given to the popularity of the song, that's not what carved each song's spot on this list. Awards helped, but mostly it's each lyric's legacy and ability to catch us when we fall, with emotions wrapped in poetry and steel guitar. Most of all, it's how a song is remembered by the masses.