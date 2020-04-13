These Country Artists Have All Been Tested for the Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit home for Kalie Shorr, Sturgill Simpson, Ray Benson and more country, Americana and folk artists. They and others have all been tested for the disease after showing symptoms of the quickly spreading virus.

Singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, also the wife of actor Tom Hanks, was one of the first within the Nashville music community to publicly disclose her coronavirus diagnosis. In fact, Wilson and Hanks were among the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the disease, while they were in Australia for filming on a movie set to star Hanks.

Wilson and Hanks revealed their COVID-19 diagnoses on March 11. In the weeks since, Shorr, Simpson, Benson, Laura Bell Bundy and others have all contracted the virus. Simpson and Benson, in particular, had trouble getting tested at first, they both shared when speaking publicly about their diagnoses.

Sadly, the coronavirus has claimed two stars: '90s country artist Joe Diffie died on March 29, after revealing his diagnosis with the coronavirus just two days prior, and on April 7, folk icon John Prine died of complications from the disease, after being in the hospital since late March.

Here's a full rundown of the artists who have been tested for the coronavirus thus far:

In the United States alone, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus has infected more than 525,000 people and killed more than 20,000 people as of April 12. The World Health Organization reports that, also as of April 12, more than 1.8 million people worldwide have contracted the virus, and more than 114,000 people worldwide have died because of it.