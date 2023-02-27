Nashville star Connie Britton has purchased an incredible new mansion in an exclusive area of Los Angeles, and pictures show a very modern, very luxurious residence that's impeccably done.

Britton and her partner, This Is Us writer David E. Windsor, engaged in a bidding war to buy the elite property, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, paying $600,000 above asking to secure the deal.

Dub Studios designed and custom built the house for Tastemade video head Larry Fitzgibbon in 2016, Dirt reports. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,604-square-foot residence is very contemporary, and according to its listing, it features "only the finest quality finishes."

The main floor of the spectacular house features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors that create an easy transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The floor plan boasts a chef's kitchen with the highest-end appliances, and it opens onto the living room and the outdoor areas. The kitchen and living room have exposed-beam ceilings, and there's also a lounge area with a built-in bar on the first floor.

The upstairs master suite includes a walk-in closet and a private deck. It's attached to a master bathroom with a soaking spa tub, an I-Steam shower, a walnut free-standing vanity with double sinks and Vola faucets and a Geberit enclosed toilet.

A large seating area separates the master suite from two more bedrooms that share a generously sized second upstairs bathroom.

The exterior of the home is just as well-thought-out and high-end, featuring an elegant sitting area, grilling area and sophisticated lighting that makes for a perfect entertaining space.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Connie Britton's spectacular estate.