Conner Smith Announces Debut EP, ‘Didn’t Go Too Far’

Conner Smith is set to drop his debut EP Didn’t Go Too Far this Friday (Jan. 14). Coming via Big Machine Label Group’s Valory Music Co., the six-track set includes the viral hit "I Hate Alabama," as well as “Take It Slow" and his infectious autobiographical single, "Learn From It."

“These past 6 months have been a wild ride and started off my career in a way I could only have dreamed of. Didn’t Go Too Far is the next step for me,” shares Smith, who co-wrote four of the six tracks and served as the sole writer on the opening track, “College Town.”

“This group of songs really gives listeners a look into my world and my roots. I can’t wait to show fans more of who I am as a writer and a performer throughout this year."

A Nashville native, Smith grew up watching his mother interview performers and was enthralled by the art of songwriting. He began writing songs at the age of 6, before signing with BMI at just 9 years old. Prior to inking his record deal, Smith split his time between being a student at Brentwood Academy and making trips to Music Row to write with hitmakers such as Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell.

Smith is set to hit the road opening for Ryan Hurd on his Tour de Pelago trek this Thursday (Jan. 13), just a day before his EP’s release. In March, the 21-year-old will join Sam Hunt on his Casa Fiesta Featuring Sam Hunt and Friends four-day music event.

Conner Smith's Didn’t Go Too Far EP Tracklist:

1. “College Town” (Conner Smith)

2. “Learn From It” (Conner Smith, Daniel Ross)

3. “Didn’t Go Too Far” (Conner Smith, Matt Dragstrem, Matt Jenkins)

4. “Take It Slow” (Conner Smith, Ryan Hurd, Mark Trussell)

5. “I Hate Alabama” (Nick Columbia, Drew Green, Hunter Phelps, Lee Starr)

6. “Somewhere in a Small Town” (Conner Smith, Zach Crowell, Hunter Phelps)

