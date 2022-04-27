Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson Reach No. 1 With ‘Never Say Never’

Another red-hot duet has reached the top of the country music charts: After 23 weeks, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's duet "Never Say Never" is officially a No. 1 hit, as it reached the peak of both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

As a fan of Wilson, Swindell knew he wanted to bring her on for the follow-up to "Single Saturday Night." The ACM New Female Artist of the Year proved to be just what the song needed giving Swindell back-to-back chart-toppers on his latest album, Stereotype.

"Thank you @laineywilsonmusic for letting me interrupt your vacation with a song I knew could be super special if you were singing on it with me," he writes on Instagram before thanking his team, country radio, his fellow songwriters on the song, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, and many others.

Wilson posted the same photo with a few others of her own to mark their achievement.

“I knew this song was special the minute I heard it and I knew I had to be a part of it. I’m glad my gut feeling was right," she says, also gushing over her duet partner. "@coleswindell, thank you for being in my corner and believing in me enough to let me be a part of your musical journey."

"Never Say Never" brings Swindell's No. 1 hits to 11, while the track becomes Wilson's second chart-topper. The pair recently performed the song at the CMT Music Awards and on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sometimes timing is everything for a project, and many songs sit on the shelf before they have their moment. Swindell wrote "Never Say Never" in 2018 before releasing it with Wilson on Nov. 18, 2021. The two teased the collaboration on social media with a video depicting all of the things they consistently say never to before realizing they can never say never to each other.