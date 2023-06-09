Colbie Caillat Announces Debut Country Album, ‘Along the Way’

Colbie Caillat is officially going country! After making her solo Grand Ole Opry debut on May 20, the singer has announced her first full-length solo country album, Along the Way.

The project will arrive on Sep. 22, but she's already giving fans a taste of of what's to come with a new song called "Pretend."

The guitar-led upbeat track tells the story of a love that's been lost and contemplating what could have been. It begs the question of "What if?" What if things never went south? What if love led the way and we didn't get in the way?

"Of that first summer night in the back of your truck / Kissin' in the moonlight, stars above / Dancin' in a field with the radio on / The moment we found our favorite song / Burnin' like a fire that would never go out / Heartache wasn't somethin' we were thinkin' about / That forever kinda feeling that we found out / It was love, it wasn't pretend," Caillat sings in the chorus.

"Pretend" features some traditional country sounds, like a fiddle and banjo, which will likely be a theme across the album. Caillat has flirted with country music in the past, performing with her country band Gone West at the Opry, but this time she's going all in.

The "Bubbly" singer co-wrote nine of the 12 tracks on Along the Way. The other three songs — "Blue," "Two Birds" and "Old and New" — she wrote solo.

Colbie Caillat's Along the Way Track List:

1. "Wide Open"

2. "Pretend"

3. "Worth It"

4. "Sometimes You Need a Change"

5. "For Someone"

6. "Meant for Me"

7. "Still Gonna Miss You"

8. "I'll Be Here"

9. "Buying Time"

10. "Blue"

11. "Two Birds"

12. "Old and New"