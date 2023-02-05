Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers.

Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was on hand at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony on Sunday to accept the award. He thanked Johnson "for changing our lives," and ran through a group that included his publisher, his family and the Recording Academy.

His speech turned emotional when he thanked Rogers, who he said was "at home being an amazing dad and husband taking care of his daughter, Jenna. She is a fighter, and could use some prayers."

Johnson released "'Til You Can't" as the lead single from Human: The Double Album in October of 2021. It reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and went on to win Single of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

The other Best Country Song nominees in 2023 were Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town" (Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins); Luke Combs, "Doin' This" (Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford); Taylor Swift, "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift); Miranda Lambert, "If I Was a Cowboy" (Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert); and Willie Nelson, "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die" (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton).

Lambert led the 2023 Grammy Awards country nominees with four, while Combs, Morris and Nelson each had three. Brandi Carlile had a whopping seven nominees across genres, and Zach Bryan, Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more were among the other country nominees.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The show airs live on CBS, and it also streams live and Paramount+, where it will be available to stream afterward.