I had never had the chance to meet Cody Johnson in person before this interview, but I have always been a fan of what he does. He is very laidback and nice — you can tell he is a very kind soul as soon as you meet him.

During this episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, we got into his new album Human: The Double Album, and he also told us that he has a documentary out, as well as a Christmas album coming this November. He is so busy — so busy that he needs to sometimes take private planes to get where he needs to be quickly.

He kind of nonchalantly told us that he almost died in a private plane crash on the way to a NASCAR event this year. He got really candid and answered all of our questions about it. You have to hear what he said to his wife, who was next to him on the plane as it was going down.

Johnson doesn't really do too much social media, but we noticed he has a new TikTok page, so we had to ask him how far we were from a Cody Johnson choreographed dance, and his reaction was priceless! He also shared a funny story about a wedding he recently went to, where they asked all the guests to not film any video or post to any social media about it, so he was like, "Oh, yeah, I look like Michael Jackson and James Brown out there on the dancefloor!"

Overall, it was a ton of fun having Cody in the studio, and we were reminded how a good partner can change everything for you. Toward the end of this interview, the Texan details exactly how wild was "wild" before he met his wife, Brandi. Fighting and cheating were just another day for Johnson, but he tells it better.

