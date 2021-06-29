Cody Johnson Asks for Prayers After Doctor Puts Him on Vocal Rest

Cody Johnson turned to social media to ask for prayers after his longtime doctor put him on vocal rest. The Texas-based country singer turned to Instagram to let fans know that he will not be singing for at least three weeks, adding, "I would appreciate y'all keeping me in your prayers.,"

Johnson posted on Instagram on Tuesday (June 29), addressing his most hardcore fans by writing, "Cojonation!"

He goes on to say that he is "coming off the road after an incredible weekend" to some bad news. His ear, nose and throat doctor of "over 8 years" has placed him on vocal rest for the next three weeks.

"God willing, this will be an isolated incident, and as of right now, there is no concern about long-term damage," Johnson writes. "However, I would appreciate y'all keeping me in your prayers for a safe and speedy recovery.

"I can't wait to get back out there doing what I love," Johnson adds. "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

Johnson has released two new tracks in June: "Til You Can't" and "Longer Than She Did."

The June 11 release date of the two new tracks also marked the start of Johnson's 2021 tour, which included two sold-out dates at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 18 and 19. The tour is slated to continue across the country after his vocal rest, with dates stretching into late November of 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Love Traditional Country Music? You'll Love Cody Johnson:

These Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Music Alive: