Cody Johnson's message to seize life while you can has earned him his very first CMA Award. The singer's music video for "'Til You Can't" was named Music Video of the Year winner on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), ahead of the ABC broadcast.

Johnson's video follows a family reenacting the song's lyrics. There are scenes that show the girl you need to ask to marry and the car with the greasy parts in the trunk. "'Til You Can't" was a No. 1 hit for Johnson on the strength of its powerful hook, but this music video — directed by Dustin Haney — turns up the intensity.

A panicked phone call changes the meaning to the song and adds unexpected devastation — it's a real tear-jerker for any parent. Watch the full clip above. In 2021, Johnson told Taste of Country how his performance was inspired by a real near-death experience:

Other videos nominated for the 2022 CMA Award for Music Video of the Year included "I Bet You Think About Me" by Taylor Swift, "Longneck Way to Go" by Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Never Say Never" by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

Johnson is nominated for four total awards at the 2022 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year (for "Til You Can't"). He'll also perform this song from his Human: The Double Album project.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air on ABC at 8PM ET on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting.