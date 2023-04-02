CMT Music Awards 2023: Country Stars Walk the Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
Some of country music's biggest acts are putting on their best looks for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which kick off tonight (April 2) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tonight's ceremony, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will spotlight and celebrate some of the genre's best new talent and most beloved superstars.
Wild patterns and bright colors are all the rage on this year's red carpet, with lots of neon pink, aqua tones and shiny silver looks taking the spotlight. Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson opted for bold red and black designs, while Morgan Wade shined in a silky blue blazer.
Take a look at our gallery of the best red carpet looks from tonight's CMT Awards, which will be updated through the night.
2023 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
The best dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards took a slight risk on an established personal style. Country singers and their significant others walked the red carpet prior to the Sunday (April 2) show in Austin, Texas. See pictures of the hottest country fashions as worn by the biggest hitmakers, most-talked-about newcomers and more.
Who gets your vote for best and worst dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?