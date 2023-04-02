Some of country music's biggest acts are putting on their best looks for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which kick off tonight (April 2) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tonight's ceremony, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will spotlight and celebrate some of the genre's best new talent and most beloved superstars.

Wild patterns and bright colors are all the rage on this year's red carpet, with lots of neon pink, aqua tones and shiny silver looks taking the spotlight. Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson opted for bold red and black designs, while Morgan Wade shined in a silky blue blazer.

Take a look at our gallery of the best red carpet looks from tonight's CMT Awards, which will be updated through the night.