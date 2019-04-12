Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Janson and Jo Dee Messina have been added to the lineup for CMA Fest 2019. The Country Music Association announced on Twitter that those artists, along with David Lee Murphy, Marty Stuart and Brett Young will all take the Nissan Stadium stage during the four-day country music festival, set for June 6-9 in Nashville. The aforementioned country heavy-hitters join previously announced acts including Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and many, many more. Tickets for CMA Fest 2019 are on sale now.

Speaking of CMA Fest, the Grand Ole Opry's CMA Fest 2019 festivities include special shows scheduled for June 4-8. Chris Janson, Carrie Underwood and Travis Tritt will all perform at the Opry throughout the week of CMA Fest 2019; a free Opry Plaza Party will begin the festivities on Tuesday afternoon (June 4). Fans can score tickets and find out more about the Grand Ole Opry's CMA Fest 2019 week events at Opry.com.

Clark McEntire, the late father of country legend Reba McEntire, is the newest member of the Hall of Great Westerners. According to Tulsa World, Clark McEntire will be posthumously inducted into the hall, at Oklahoma City's National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, on Saturday (April 13), alongside fellow 2019 inductees Kevin Costner, Michael Martin Murphey and Dave Stamey, among others. A pro steer roper in his younger years, Clark McEntire died at the age of 86 in 2014.

Fresh off the heels of scoring a No. 1 hit with his and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" remix, Billy Ray Cyrus has announced plans to debut a brand-new concept album. Titled The SnakeDoctor Circus, the album was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Ala., alongside an all-star lineup of session musicians. "I've been working on this album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, for more than two years now," Cyrus shares in a press release about the project, which is due out on May 24 via BMG.

Justin Moore will perform his poignant song "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" at the 15th annual National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC. Set for Memorial Day itself (May 27), the parade attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year, and will also be broadcast on local television stations. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to perform this song at such an important event honoring the men and women whom this song was meant to honor,” Moore says in a statement. "I’m thankful for this platform, and my hope is that it touches these men and women, and their families.”