Clint Black Wants You to Know About Navy Seal Kyle Milliken

Clint Black jokes that he'll try to shoehorn Kyle Milliken's name into just about every conversation. The Navy Seal even appears in Black's newest music video for "America (Still in Love With You)," a song from his Out of Sane album.

The song is an unwavering show of patriotism that features Black's signature vocals and passionate storytelling, as well as some slide guitar on a custom red, white and blue electric. He tells Taste of Country Nights hosts Evan and Amber that the music video was created in quarantine, but features images and video clips he'd been culling and clearing for over a year before the album's June 19 release.

Milliken's appearance at 2:25 came at the suggestion of a Navy Seal commander friend, after the country singer asked for some imagery that would really add some oomph to his message. Milliken was killed in combat in Somalia in May 2017. The Kyle Milliken Foundation was set up to first help his family (wife Erin and two kids), but has gone on to help many more.

"I'm so humbled to have him appearing in that video and to be able to turn this into something greater than a song coming out," Black says. "Kyle was very, very popular. One hell of a great American ... He was quite the servant to our great country and he paid the ultimate price for that, as did his family."

In addition to spreading the word about the foundation, Black has created a T-shirt at his website whose profits will go to the foundation. He spoke at length about being moved each time he hears the lyrics he and Steve Wariner penned together.

It's one of 11 new original songs on Out of Sane, with the 12th song being a cover of Harry Nilsson's "Everybody's Talkin'." Out of Sane is Black's 13th studio album and the latest for a musician whose career stretches over 30 years. Watch as the 58-year-old talks to ToC Nights about new music, being part of the fabled Class of '89 and if he'll play shows again in 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app