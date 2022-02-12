It's one thing to be nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award. It's an entirely different experience to be the most-nominated artist on the list. Chris Young found his name among the 2022 ACM Awards nominees seven times when they were announced on Thursday (Feb. 10).

"I've never been the most nominated at any awards show ever in my career," Young shares in a "thank you" video on Instagram.

Young's seven nominations in 2022 actually tie his previous total for career nominations at the ACMs. Despite those nods, he has yet to secure a trophy. However, the odds are certainly in his favor in 2022; as he says, "Seven is my lucky number."

Young is nominated twice for Album of the Year for Famous Friends, twice for Single of the Year for "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown and twice for Music Event of the Year for "Famous Friends" with Brown. Young is not only an artist on those projects, he's a producer as well.

Young's seventh nomination is for Video of the Year for "Famous Friends," another category he shares with Brown.

In addition to earning multiple ACM Awards nominations, "Famous Friends was country radio's most-played song in 2021.

The 2022 ACM Awards will not be televised on a broadcast network. For the first time ever, the show is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will join Dolly Parton as hosts of the ACMs.

The 2022 ACM Awards will air on March 7 at 8PM ET from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

