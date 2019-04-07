Chris Janson’s ‘Drunk Girl’ Wins Video of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Chris Janson's "Drunk Girl" has won the 2019 ACM Awards trophy for Video of the Year. The trophy was handed out ahead of Sunday night's (April 7) big show, during red carpet festivities in Las Vegas, Nev.

On the red carpet outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Janson shared that 2019 ACM Awards host Reba McEntire had surprised him backstage with the Video of the Year trophy. The country star admitted that he was overcome with emotion in the moment; press play above to watch video of Janson's reaction.

Janson's "Drunk Girl" intersperses the story of a woman who deals with abuse and mistreatment throughout her life finding someone worthy of her affection with shots of the country star performing the song at a piano in the middle of a deserted Broadway in Nashville. Ben Skipworth produced the clip, which was directed by Jeff Venable and filmed very late (or very early, depending on how you look at it) on the Music City party street.

Janson's Video of the Year trophy is his first ACM. Previously, he's been nominated three times: once for Single Record of the Year and twice for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

The 2019 ACM Awards are scheduled to begin at 8PM ET. The ceremony will air live on CBS.

