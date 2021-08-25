Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton made a large donation to help a family grieving the death of their twin babies. The country couple — parents to twin boys of their own — gifted Danielle Hall and her husband Matt $10,000 to cover funeral costs and whatever else is needed as they repair their home after a devastating flood.

A GoFundMe set a modest goal of $5,000, but donations quickly exceeded that figure. As of Wednesday night (Aug. 25), more than $100,000 had been raised, with the Stapletons being the top givers.

The Halls also lost their house during a historic flood that killed 20 people.

More than 17 inches of rain drenched Waverly, Tenn., in Humphreys County on Saturday (Aug. 21). The twins' mother tells Nashville's Fox 17 that she left to find help when the water started to flood their home, leaving their father with the babies and their two older siblings. Seven-month-olds Ryan and Riliegh were swept away by the waters. The GoFundMe shares that Dad was able to save his 5-year-old and 19-month-old children.

Grandfather Joey Hall tells the Hill that the two babies were found together. "They’ve been holding on to each other ever since they was born," he says.

Among the other 18 people killed by the flooding was Wayne Spears, ranch foreman for Loretta Lynn at her campground and entertainment venue. Spears was remembered on Facebook by the singer and her family.

"There are no words at the ranch today ... only tears," Lynn begins. Of Spears, she says he, "took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The United Way of Humphreys County is one place taking donations to help rebuild the area. The flooding affected Humphreys, Houston, Dickson and Hickman Counties, all west of Nashville.

In addition to their own 3-year-old twins, the Stapletons also have a 2-year-old son and two older children who are approaching their teen years.