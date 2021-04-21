Chris Stapleton's instantly recognizable voice is the soundtrack for a slate of ads for Dodge Ram trucks. The country star covers Al Green's "I'm a Ram," for the commercials.

Soul legend Green co-wrote "I'm a Ram" with Mabon "Teenie" Hodges for his third studio album, released in 1971. Stapleton accompanies himself on guitar as he sings lyrics of longing to be with the one he loves: "Drive on / Until I get there ... 'Cause I'm a ram, yes I am / I know just what to do / Think i’ll drive on / Tryin’ to get next to you."

"There are lots of times in life ... where you don't know where you're going, and you don't know what's gonna happen, but you push on through ... because that's the only thing you know how to do," Stapleton says, relating the message of "I'm a Ram" to his own life and career. "Sometimes it's the pushing on through that will take you to the place that you need to be."

In a behind-the-scenes video, Stapleton shares that he recorded his cover of "I'm a Ram" with "all the usual suspects," including producer Dave Cobb. The clip shows the crew in the studio, when the singer sharing that they aimed to record the song "with the most respect and reverence."

"I always like to cover songs because I don't have any ego about it. There are lots of great songs in the world, and lots of great songs that I like to sing," reflects Stapleton, whose songs were recorded by dozens of artists before he released a record of his own. "I'm always gonna try to cover things. A lot of my heroes always covered things ... If there's a good song out there, it's worth singing, even if you didn't write it."

Stapleton released his most recent album, Starting Over, in mid-November. It's his fourth studio record since he debuted with the acclaimed album Traveller in May of 2015.

