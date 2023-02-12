Chris Stapleton kicked off Super Bowl LVII today (Feb. 12) with a soulful rendition of the national anthem.

The 44-year-old talent swapped out his trademark cowboy hat for a pair of dark sunglasses for the special occasion. Accompanied only by his own electric guitar, Stapleton provided one of the most memorable and flawless renditions of the song in Super Bowl history.

Watch below:

A lengthy list of country acts have been tapped to perform the national anthem over the years, including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Charley Pride. Most recently, Mickey Guyton made headlines with her soaring version of the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in California.

Last month, Guyton shared a message of encouragement and support toward Stapleton on her social media accounts.

"Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life," Guyton shared in a Tweet. "@ChrisStapleton was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe."