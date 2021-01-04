Chris Lane and his wife, former The Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell, have revealed that their first child will be a baby boy.

The "Big, Big Plans" singer shared the news with his fans in a post to Instagram on New Year's Day on Friday (Jan. 1). He posted a video in which he hits a ball with a golf club, causing it to explode and release a cloud of blue powder that indicates they are expecting a boy.

Lane and his family all erupt into cheers after the big reveal in the video below:

Lane and Bushnell married in October of 2019, and they announced they were expecting their first child in December. The couple had been trying to conceive for a while. Lane tells Radio.com that due to pandemic-related lockdowns, he and Bushnell had "just been hanging there at the house. The silver lining is it's given us a chance to concentrate on this. Not being exhausted from the road and all that stuff, which we had right at the beginning of all of it. But it gave us a chance to really try, and — Hallelujah, thank the Lord — it worked out."

In December, Lane said in an interview with Kelly Ford in the Morning on New York's Country 94.7 that he was "secretly hoping" for a boy.