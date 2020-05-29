Country up-and-comer Chris Bandi gets cozy by a campfire for an acoustic performance of his new song "Leave It to a Song." Readers can watch above; the clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Written by Zach Kale, Matt Rogers and Jordan Fletcher, "Leave It to a Song" shares that special feeling that the perfect tune can bring about. "Might be sittin' in your truck on a gridlocked Monday / Somethin' you love comes rollin' out the radio / Hits you in the chest and the stress goes right away / Ridin' a melody to a memory, is where you go ...," Bandi sings. "When you need that real good, feel-good, throwback feelin' that you ain't felt in so long / Leave it to a song."

"Three minutes can take you back to any point in your life, whether it be riding around as a kid with your dad in his truck or the first time you got to take the key to that truck and the first taste of freedom just goofing around with your friends when you were just 17," Bandi tells The Boot. "It’s an incredible song, and I’m so glad I got to cut it.”

"Leave It to a Song" is one of seven tracks on Bandi's new self-titled EP, out Friday (May 29). He co-wrote four of the songs, including the single "Man Enough Now," and fans will also find ace tunesmiths Michael Hardy, Allison Veltz and others in the project's credits.

"We’ve worked really hard to write and find some great songs, and I am extremely proud of how everything came out," Bandi says of the EP. "It’s been a long time coming, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Bandi is now a resident of East Nashville; he moved to Music City after graduating from Ole Miss. It's been an unexpectedly dramatic 2020 for the singer, whose home was damaged in the March 3 tornado that swept through parts of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Bandi had shows planned throughout the month, so he had to hit the road and leave his girlfriend at home to handle cleanup efforts -- that is, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced him off the road indefinitely.

Chris Bandi, Chris Bandi EP Tracklist:

1. “Dirt on Me” (Matt Jenkins, Michael Hardy, and Smith Anhquist)

2. “Leave It to a Song” (Zach Kale, Matt Rogers, and Jordan Fletcher)

3. “Would Have Loved Her” (Chris Bandi and Zach Kale)

4. “Free” (Allison Veltz Cruz, Zach Kale, and Connie Harrington)

5. “They Make Whiskey” (Chris Bandi, Billy Montana, and Dave Turnbull)

6. “What If We Don’t” (Chris Bandi, Jason Massey and Kylie Sackley)

7. “Man Enough Now” (Chris Bandi, Jason Allen Duke and Jason Massey)