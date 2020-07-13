Before He Died, Charlie Daniels Wrote a Novel

Charlie Daniels left behind friends, family, fans, music and a book. The country singer had just finished a novel before his July 6 death.

The plot of his novel is not known, but in a post on Daniels' Soap Box webpage, his son, Charlie Daniels Jr., assures that the family is not going to let it collect dust. Finding an editor is next, then they'll shop it to publishers.

This isn't the first time Daniels has put thoughts to bound paper: His memoir, Never Look at Empty Seats, was published in 2017.

Daniels Jr. shares a few updates on what will be coming from his dad's catalog. Remixed and remastered music is likely, as is a packages of new music from his vault. His charitable concert event, Volunteer Jam, will likely become a tribute show. Daniels' son and his family also plan to keep the Country Music Hall of Famer's Twitter page active with his favorite recurring tweets, such as "Never Forget 9/11" and "Benghazi ain't going away." Those are two of many Daniels posted daily until his death at age 83.

Wife Hazel and Daniels Jr. are the immediate family members Daniels left behind when he died after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was laid to rest on Friday (July 10), and his family asks that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address the needs of U.S. veterans.

Musically, Daniels' most well-known song is "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," but he had several other fan favorites in "Long Haired Country Boy" and "The South's Gonna Do It Again."

