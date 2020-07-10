WATCH: Charlie Daniels’ Funeral Service Is Being Livestreamed

Fans, friends and music industry colleagues will say goodbye to Charlie Daniels in a formal funeral service on Friday (July 10), and those who cannot attend in person will be able to tune in to a livestream of the event that will air in multiple places online.

The country and Southern rock icon's funeral is set to take place at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., beginning at 11AM CT. SiriusXM's Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson are slated to lead the service, and Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform.

The service is set to stream live online at World Outreach Church's Facebook page and official website, as well as the Charlie Daniels Band's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders will accompany Daniels' funeral procession, which will follow the route and schedule below:

- Friday, July 10 at 8AM CT: Procession departs Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.)

- Industrial Drive to Golden Bear Gateway

- Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40

- Interstate 40 to Highway 109

- Highway 109 to Interstate 840

- Interstate 840 to Interstate 24

- Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church (1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

- 11AM CT service at World Outreach Church

- Following funeral service, procession departs church for cemetery for private burial

- Interstate 24 to Interstate 840

- Interstate 840 to Interstate 109

- Interstate 109 to Interstate 40

- Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet Road

- Mt. Juliet Road to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens (W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Tenn.)

A private burial will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Daniels' hits included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Simple Man," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" and more. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

The legendary musician and entertainer was a dedicated supporter of the U.S. military, especially veterans. Daniels died on Monday (July 6), at the age of 83, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address a wide array of needs for U.S. veterans.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has ordered the State of Tennessee to fly all flags at half-mast from sunrise until sundown on Friday to honor Daniels.

