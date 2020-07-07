Charlie Daniels' family hopes you'll continue to support the singer's charity after his death. In lieu of flowers, Daniels' team is asking for a donation to the Journey Home Project.

The Journey Home Project aims to help veterans of war return to civilian life by connecting them with organizations that do the most good for vets. Previous Volunteer Jams (a semi-annual assembly of star country and rock artists) have benefitted the organization.

Founded in 2014 by Daniels and his manager David Corlew, the cause is very personal. Anyone who follows Daniels on Twitter has surely seen a reminder that 22 veterans commit suicide every day. He tweeted about it daily for nearly four years:

Daniels died on Monday (July 6) at the age of 83, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. During a career that spanned five decades, the native North Carolinian often weaved patriotism into his brand of country music, either in a show of support for the troops or in sharing veterans' struggles, as in songs such as "Still in Saigon."

Best known for the award-winning crossover hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," the Charlie Daniels Band were genre-blending country-rockers known as much for inventive songwriting as electric live performances. Daniels led them, usually with fiddle in hand.

Even in his later years, Daniels' vibrancy was requested to garnish albums by a younger studio musicians or to perform alongside modern legends at awards shows. Late in life, his philanthropy was as important to him as his music.