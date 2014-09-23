Charlie Daniels Announces 2015 Volunteer Jam Date

Charlie Daniels has announced the date for his 2015 Volunteer Jam.

The event, which will promote awareness and funds for the Journey Home Project, a non-profit that helps raise money for causes that benefit veterans of the United States Armed Forces, will be held on Aug. 12 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

“We are extremely excited that Charlie will be bringing the Volunteer Jam back to Nashville. Everyone can only guess who his surprise guests are going to be,” Journey Home Project board member Ed Hardy says. “Charlie is a big man with a big heart. His love and passion for our troops and veterans is unparalleled. We definitely could not do this without him.”

The Volunteer Jam is even more important to Daniels now than when it began in 1974. The country music legend was named chairman of the board for the Journey Home Project this year, in honor of his tireless advocacy for servicemen and -women serving at home and abroad.

The news about the next Volunteer Jam comes after Daniels' inaugural Journey Home Project fundraising event, which occurred on Sept. 9 at The Palm in Music City. In addition to performances by Rodney Atkins, Mandy Barnett, Ryan Weaver and Daniels, guests were also able to interact with soldiers currently serving in Afghanistan.

“It was a very special moment; there was not a dry eye in the room,” Journey Home Project board member David Corlew says. “I have been very fortunate, traveling to Afghanistan, where I visited our troops and have built a personal relationship with many of them. Being able to connect our supporters with those that we are raising money for was something nobody expected, and that was special.”

Daniels and Corlew co-founded the Charlie Daniels Scholarship for Heroes Fund, which is part of the Yellow Ribbon Education Program at Lipscomb University. The fund, which allows military heroes to continue their education, will continue through the Journey Home Project.

Ticket and other information for the 2015 Volunteer Jam will be announced later. Find more information about the Journey Home Project here.