Charles Wesley Godwin and his wife are now living back in his home state of West Virginia — just outside of Morgantown, in a home they, for the first time, own themselves — but when he wrote his new song "Temporary Town," he was missing the Mountain State something fierce.

"I'd been living away from West Virginia for a handful of years, my wife and I, and I really longed to get back," explains Godwin, adding that life on the road, in particular, made him dream of life there: "It's where I feel most comfortable in this world."

Over a peaceful, simple melody, Godwin sings in "Temporary Town" of his desire to "make a peace of Heaven near some old forgotten town and let the world pass by 'til there's no turning around." In addition to sharing his desire to move back to West Virginia, the song finds its inspiration in Godwin's desire to actually own a house.

"It's about my longing to get back home, you know, to have our own house," Godwin shares. "But now, we are back in Morgantown and we live outside of town and just live a simple life."

"Temporary Town" comes from Godwin's forthcoming new album, How the Mighty Fall. The project follows his debut, 2019's Seneca, and some time off the road for the artist in 2020, due both to the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his son.

“I try to write with a sense of place. Up until now, that setting has always been my home, but I don’t think this new album is as locally-focused as my previous release," Godwin shares of his new record. "I hope these songs will connect with people wherever they live.”

How the Mighty Fall is due out on Nov. 5 and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Godwin at CharlesWGodwin.com.