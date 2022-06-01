June is the birth month of several fan-favorite country stars, including Lee Brice, Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Gretchen Wilson, June Carter Cash, Kathy Mattea and many more.

Ronnie Dunn kicks off the year's sixth month with his birthday: He turns 69 on the first of June this year. Meanwhile, Kellie Pickler rounds out June by celebrating her 36th birthday at the end of the month in 2022. There's also one day in June where several country stars share the exact same birthday: It's June 20, the day on which Chris Thompson of the Eli Young Band, Canadian country singer Anne Murray and a couple others all graced the Earth with their presence.

Check out the gallery below to see if there are any country stars who share your birthday (if you were born in June) and see if any artists are celebrating milestone birthdays this year. Happy birthday all around!