Carrie Underwood’s Next Album Is a ‘Sing Into Your Hairbrush’ Kind of Album

Carrie Underwood's "Ghost Story" may not be accompanied by many more dramatic revenge songs on her next studio album. The one word that Underwood used as a way to describe the project is not one you'd necessarily associate with her previous albums.

"It's fun. It's a lot of fun," she tells Kelleigh Bannen from Today's Country With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Sure, there have been "fun" songs before. "Southbound" comes to mind, as does "Somethin' Bad," her duet with Miranda Lambert. But her "fun" radio singles have been few and far between, and fun albums? Those are a unicorn.

That isn't a bad thing — Underwood has consistently replaced frivolity with tension and drama, or life lessons. "Drinking Alone," "Cry Pretty," "Church Bells" and "Two Black Cadillacs" are a few from the last decade that best represent her catalog.

"Ghost Story" is more accurately compared to this second batch of hits.

"I'm gonna be your ghost story / The keeping you up all night memory / I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me / I’m gonna be your ghost story," she sings at the chorus.

Speaking to Bannen, she shares that she co-wrote much of the to-be-announced album and co-produced it with David Garcia. They covered a lot of ground and started with a mindset that they should prioritize making music they love above all else.

"Yeah, it's a lot of fun, and I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies and just, I don't know, hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," Underwood says. "It's a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it's going to translate well. I think people are going to like it."

She hasn't given a timetable or further details about this album. Team Underwood keeps a pretty tight lid on new music, tours and other big events in the singer's career. This means when there is news to be broken, she'll likely have it on her social media pages first.

The next solo country album from Underwood will be her seventh, and her first since Cry Pretty in 2018. While she had not released a solo single since "Drinking Alone" in 2019, she's been busy with a gospel and holiday album, as well as a single with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" that won an ACM Award earlier this month and is nominated for a Grammy next month.

Underwood hasn't toured extensively since 2019, but she has continued her Las Vegas Residency into 2022.

Top 50 Carrie Underwood Songs — Her Greatest Hits and Best Album Cuts Carrie Underwood's best songs and biggest hits, ranked by fans, Taste of Country staff and industry experts, with additional consideration given to commercial success and live performances. These are Carrie Underwood's Top 50 songs!