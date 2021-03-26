Carrie Underwood sparkled on Today with performances of "Just as I Am" and "Victory in Jesus" on Friday morning (March 26). The country superstar celebrated the release of her new gospel album My Savior by delivering a pair of gorgeous performances off the record.

Standing amidst an elegant set and donning a shimmering blue gown with a grand piano and choir behind her, Underwood's pure voice glowed on "Just as I Am." Accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar that adds a lullaby effect, she allows her delicate vocals to tell the story as she sings, "Just as I am / Though tossed about / With many a conflict / Many a doubt / Fighting and fears within without / Ooh, just as I am / I come," the piano uniting with the acoustic guitar to the elevate the song's soothing effect.

"Carrie, there is nobody like you," Today co-host Hoda Kotb professes to the singer after the stunning performance ends.

The Grammy Award winner returned in the fourth hour of the show with Kotb and co-host Jenna Bush Hager, this time from a rustic barn setting to sing "Victory in Jesus." She added a country flavor to the gospel number that dates back to 1939, bringing a spirited, upbeat flair with accents of banjo and a soaring background choir.

Underwood will continue to commemorate the passion project with the livestream concert, My Savior: Live From the Ryman, on Easter Sunday (April 4). Special guests CeCe Winans and NeedToBreathe's Bear Rinehart, who sing with her on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," respectively, will join the country star when the show streams on her Facebook page at 12PM ET that day.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app