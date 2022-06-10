Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career.

The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.

"I don't know if they care too much," Underwood tells media during a recent round table, before referring to the funny Opry clips.

"I had a better view because I asked somebody on the side to take some pictures and video and stuff, and she took them of them and you could tell Mike (husband Mike Fisher) was like (whispers) 'Stop it! Stop it!' ... Isaiah is like, 'What? What?'"

"Yep, crazy boys," the superstar adds, with an additional sigh as she realizes it all came during her performance of "I Told You So," an iconic love ballad.

The "Ghost Story" singer played the Grand Ole Opry twice on Tuesday, including her annual Fan Club Party. It's CMA Fest week in Nashville, but she's also dropping her new studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday (June 10).

On social media, fans indicated that Underwood shared several songs from the album during the party, but urged them not to leak the audio to social media.

