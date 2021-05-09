Carrie Underwood is one of the most accomplished singers in country music — or any genre, for that matter. But did you know her son, Isaiah, can sing, too? Underwood has shown off her older boy's singing a few times over the years, and it's the kind of wonderful that we all need for Mother's Day.

Underwood and her husband, former NHL hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed their oldest son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, on Feb. 27, 2015, and fans first got to hear him sing before he even turned two years old. In September of 2016, Underwood posted a clip to social media of her singing along to her duet with Sam Hunt, "Heartbeat," with her then-18-month-old son taking Hunt's part.

"Audio only ... my sweet boy singing his little heart out. This is the most beautiful sound in the world!" Underwood wrote to accompany the duet.

Underwood posted another duet with Isaiah just before his second birthday. This time she was singing "Jesus Loves Me" in the car when her son, facing backward in a car seat, decided to join in.

In addition to some informal duets captured via social media, Isaiah made his professional recording debut in 2020, singing along with his famous mom on her cut of "Little Drummer Boy" from her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift.

"It was so great," Underwood told People of that recording session. "When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with [Isaiah] and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that."

She also admits that it was extremely emotional to sing with her son that way.

"I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way," she said. "It's just very emotional."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Country Stars With Their Moms: