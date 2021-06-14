Carrie Underwood will put a new, live spin on on her gospel album, My Savior, this summer. The megastar is releasing a performance DVD of the project, filmed at the iconic Nashville venue the Ryman Auditorium.

Called My Savior: Live From the Ryman, Underwood's live DVD will arrive July 23. The setlist includes all of the highlights from her new album's tracklist, including gospel standards like "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art," as well as duet performances with with CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart.

When she first dropped My Savior in the spring, Underwood indicated that the project — her first full gospel album — was the realization of her long-held dream to put her Christian faith at the center of a musical endeavor. Recording the songs in a live setting is making the release of her gospel collection even more special, she says.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood explains.

Before releasing My Savior, Underwood released a Christmas project, My Gift, for the 2020 holiday season. It's been three years since she last put out a textbook country album, though she has teased that that new project might be coming out in 2021; however, she's stopped short of making any kind of official announcement.

A pre-order for the DVD begins on Monday (June 14). Concurrent with the release of My Savior: Live From the Ryman on July 23, a special featuring select performances from the project will air on PBS and several other channels.

My Savior: Live From the Ryman DVD Setlist:

1. "Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)"

2. "Because He Lives"

3. "Blessed Assurance"

4. "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus"

5. "Just as I Am"

6. "How I Love Jesus"

7. "Softly and Tenderly"

8. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" (feat. CeCe Winans)

9. "I Surrender All"

10. "Victory in Jesus"

11. "How Great Thou Art"

12. "The Old Rugged Cross"

13. "Amazing Grace/Something in the Water"

