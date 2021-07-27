Carrie Underwood to Re-Release ‘My Gift’ With Three New Tracks

Carrie Underwood has added three new songs to her 2020 Christmas album My Gift, and she plans to re-release it in the fall. My Gift (Special Edition) includes one completely new recording and two that savvy fans may have heard previously.

My Gift (Special Edition) will be released on CD and digitally on Sept. 24, almost one year after it initially dropped and became a chart-topping success for Underwood. It was her first Christmas album and focused on traditional and religious tracks such as "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Mary, Did You Know?"

"Let There Be Peace," "Sweet Baby Jesus" and "Hallelujah" with John Legend were the three new songs on the original project. Her son, Isaiah Fisher, joined her for "Little Drummer Boy."

Joseph Llanes

An Underwood co-write called "Favorite Time of Year" is one of the three additions to the special-edition album. The song was an Amazon Original last fall, and part of her HBO Max Christmas special. A mashup of "Let There Be Peace" and "Something in the Water" from that same special will close the new release.

Additionally, a Michael W. Smith and Wayne Kilpatrick co-write called "All Is Well" will be featured on the album — the only truly new recording of the 14. Smith originally cut the song in 1989, but he and Underwood came together to re-cut it for his 2014 album, The Spirit of Christmas.

My Gift led to an album of gospel songs called My Savior, released in March. Underwood's last studio album of country songs was 2018's Cry Pretty, though she recently joined Jason Aldean on a new song from his next album, "If I Didn't Love You."

A vinyl version of My Gift (Special Edition) will be available on Nov. 5.

Carrie Underwood's My Gift Track Listing:

1. "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee"

2. "Oh Come All Ye Faithful"

3. "Let There Be Peace"

4. "Little Drummer Boy" (feat. Isaiah Fisher)

5. "Sweet Baby Jesus"

6. "Hallelujah" (with John Legend)

7. "O Holy Night"

8. "Mary, Did You Know?"

9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

10. "Away in a Manger"

11. "Silent Night"

12. "Favorite Time of Year"

13. "All Is Well"

14. "Let There Be Peace / Something in the Water" (Live from My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)