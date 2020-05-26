Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have always been transparent when it comes to their shared faith, but soon, the couple will further open up about God's role in their lives in a new digital series.

Debuting in full on IAmSecond.com on Wednesday (May 27), the first episode of the series Mike and Carrie: God & Country will follow the country music superstar and her former hockey player husband as they share "an up-close and unfiltered glimpse" at everything from the love they share to the trials they have faced together.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood explains in a press release about the series.

Fisher has worked with the I Am Second organization for a while, filming various videos with them as part of the non-profit's White Chair short film series.

"Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life," Fisher says. "This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations."

In a trailer advertising Underwood and Fisher's new series, which will be released in four installments, the couple can be seen joking about dating and tearing up about their failed pregnancy attempts. The country star suffered multiple miscarriages in her journey to become pregnant with the couple's second son, Jacob.

Earlier this year, Underwood also opened up about her personal views on life and fitness in her first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

