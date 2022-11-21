The stars were shining bright on the carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), and country stars were certainly in the mix. Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Dan + Shay were all among the nominees, performers and presenters who celebrated the big night on the red carpet before the show began.

Allen was as fashion-forward as ever, stepping onto the carpet in leopard print pants, black nail polish and his signature wide-brimmed cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Underwood was pretty in pastel, rocking a shimmery pink dress that reflected a softer take on the bold, '80s-inspired pink ensemble she'd don for her performance later in the night.

Dan + Shay opted to go classic and dapper for the carpet, pairing Dan Smyers' tie-less brown suit with Shay Mooney's black ensemble and tie to match. The duo were wearing the same outfits later in the evening, when they claimed their trophy for Favorite Country Duo or Group.

Elsewhere on the AMAs carpet, Dustin Lynch snagged a photo op with his "Thinking 'Bout You" duet partner MacKenzie Porter, and Allen rubbed elbows with the legendary likes of Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see the best red carpet looks from all the country stars at the 2022 AMAs!

The 2022 American Music Awards were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Wayne Brady hosted the show.