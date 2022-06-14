Hot off the release of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, Carrie Underwood appeared on Good Morning America on Friday (June 10) to chat about the project and perform two new songs, "Velvet Heartbreak" and "Crazy Angels."

"It's a fun album. It's upbeat. It's positive," Underwood details in a pre-recorded interview. "We worked really hard on it. It's got some of my absolute favorite songs I've ever written and recorded."

Underwood then took the stage to perform "Velvet Heartbreak." The song is about an endless cycle with the wrong person — she relates the dead end relationship to a dress you can't afford, but you just have to have, and sooner or later you're going to return it.

Next, the eight-time Grammy award winner sang "Crazy Angels," another new song, for viewers. It's a good girls anthem for going out and having a good time.

The superstar once described her new project as a "sing into your hairbrush" kind of album, and this song certainly fits the bill.

Denim & Rhinestones became available in full on June 10, but fans will have to wait a bit before they can see their favorites songs performed on stage. Underwood's tour of the same name will kick off on Oct. 15 and run through March 17, 2023. Jimmie Allen will serve as direct support.

"I've missed being out on the road so much and I feel like with this album and the songs on it, it's just gonna be so much fun to get back out there on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour," she tells GMA.

"I feel like it's one of those situations where you don't really know how much you love it until you can't do it," she adds.

Underwood has also teased more Las Vegas residency dates. Although nothing has been confirmed, she did mention on social media that she will be back in Sin City in 2023. A press release states that new dates will be announced a later date.