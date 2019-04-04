A host of Nashville's brightest country stars contributed to the soundtrack for Breakthrough, the new film starring This Is Us actor Chrissy Metz: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Lauren Alaina, Darius Rucker and Maddie & Tae are just a few of the country artists who lent their voices to the soundtrack for the project.

Now, the soundtrack will take center stage during the 2019 ACM Awards, when Underwood, Guyton, Alaina and Maddie & Tae perform "I'm Standing With You" during the ceremony, alongside Metz. Not only will the performance be an exciting on-air collaboration between some of the genre's biggest stars, but it marks the fulfillment of a dream for the actor, according to the Tennesseean.

While Metz has long wanted to pursue music, it wasn't until her role in Breakthrough that she got the opportunity to showcase her vocal talents in the project's soundtrack, called Breakthrough: Music From & Inspired By the Motion Picture. Her performance at the ACMs will be her television singing debut.

"It's one of those bucket list moments you don't think will actually happen," Metz explains to the Tennesseean. "Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling."

Universal Music Group Nashville president Cindy Mabe adds that the ACMs represents the perfect stage to showcase the song, because just like country music, Breakthrough is all about telling true, emotional stories. "This performance lets Chrissy have her moment that she's always wanted to have, and there's the female standpoint of where we are in a moment in time in country radio," Mabe says. "We have [one of the most recognizable names] on television with [one of the most recognizable names] in country music creating a platform for other women to shine. This is a gift."

Breakthrough, in theaters April 17, tells the real life-inspired story of a teenager who falls through ice and is submerged underwater for more than 15 minutes. A hospital trauma team unsuccessfully tries to revive him, but after 45 minutes without a pulse, his heart stars to beat again when his adoptive mother (played by Metz) walks into the room.

The 2019 ACM Awards are set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 7. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

