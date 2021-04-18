Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans’ Gospel Medley at 2021 ACM Awards Was Sunday Perfection

Carrie Underwood and gospel music legend CeCe Winans stunned the crowd with a show-stopping performance at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). The country superstar and the gospel icon tore up the stage with a medley of songs from Underwood's new gospel collection, My Savior.

Donning a gorgeous cream-colored and shimmery gown, Underwood looked nothing short of angelic as she began her lengthy musical medley with a rather subdued performance of "Amazing Grace."

Soon, gospel legend CeCe Winans joined her on the stage for a stunning duet of the uplifting hymn "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." After Winans exited the stage, Underwood proceeded to deliver a stirring rendition of "The Ole Rugged Cross" alongside a gospel choir surrounding her on the stage. But it was Underwood's rendition of "How Great Thou Art" that got the socially-distanced audience on their feet, with the Oklahoma native's voice soaring into the rafters on the faith-filled anthem.

Underwood released My Savior in March, marking the first-ever full-length gospel collection of her career. She teamed with Winans on the album for a duet version of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" that she teased in February ahead of the album release. The album also features other traditional hymns including "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Softly and Tenderly."

That project is Underwood's second faith-based project in a row following the success of her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift. My Savior recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, becoming Underwood's ninth straight project to open in that position.

Underwood ended an impressive ACM Awards streak of 15 consecutive nominations for Female Artist of the Year in 2021. She still received a nomination in the 2021 ACM Awards or Video of the Year for "Hallelujah," a collaboration with John Legend. That award went to Kane Brown in a win that was announced prior to the broadcast.

The 2021 ACM Awards air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.