Carrie Underwood has been known to pull out a few classic rock tunes as covers at her shows, and she has even done duets alongside rock legends, like Axl Rose.

During a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, Underwood leaned further into her rock side for a high-powered cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Before launching into the song, the country star explained that she began digging into rock music in her teen years (much to her mother's dismay), and she found something she loves in classic rock. Although her career led her in the country music direction, she takes times to cover her favorite rock songs when the mood strikes, and her powerful voice shines on this 1991 classic.

Underwood's cover stays mostly true to the original track, starting off relatively quiet in the first verse. The intensity in Underwood's voice is present from the beginning, however, and she begins to showcase the full capacity of her talent as she moves through the first verses and explodes into the first chorus.

The track continues to become more challenging as it races towards the end, but unsurprisingly, Underwood tackles the high, drawn-out notes with ease.

Watch the entire performance below:

Underwood's performance on Stern comes days after she announced her very own channel on SiriusXM. Dubbed "Carrie's Country," the show will welcome listeners into the singer's "personal musical universe" as she shares her favorite tracks from all genres.

Underwood's choice playlist will certainly include her rock favorites, and the network confirmed that fans can expect tunes from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and the Rolling Stones.

The channel will also features special shows, including "Savior Sunday," "Find Your Path" and "Take the Wheel." The channel launches this June.