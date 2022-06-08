Carrie Underwood is dedicating her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour to a good cause. The country singer is donating one dollar of every ticket sold to her 43-stop trek to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help support U.S. military veterans.

The foundation announced the news via social media, extending a "massive thank you" to Underwood.

“Tunnel to Towers helps the families of American heroes in their darkest hour. We’re only able to do this important work because of the support from great people like Carrie Underwood. Her generous donation will help make 2022 the biggest year yet for the Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to Carrie,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller says.

Tunnel to Towers is dedicated to taking care of the nation's veterans and first responders. Beneficiaries are typically catastrophically injured from their service. In addition, the foundation helps Gold Star and fallen first responder families by paying off their mortgages. In 2021, they provided more than 200 mortgage-free homes to these heroes and in 2022, they have set their sights on ending veteran homelessness. Their goal is to provide housing to more than 500 veterans by the end of the year.

It's not the first time Underwood has donated a portion of ticket sales to a charitable cause. In 2013, she donated to ACM Lifting Lives with her Blown Away Tour, and in 2015, the CATS Foundation in her hometown of Checotah, Okla., benefited from her Storyteller Tour. She also gave a portion of the proceeds from her Cry Pretty Tour to Danita's Children in 2018.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour runs Oct. 15 through March 17. Jimmie Allen will serve as direct support. Underwood has also extended her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency into 2023.