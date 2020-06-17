‘The End of the World’ Singer Skeeter Davis Could Have Been Carly Pearce’s Grandmother

If things had worked out different, Carly Pearce might have had another famous country name in her family. During a recent press event, the singer revealed that her grandfather used to date country-pop singer Skeeter Davis.

Kentucky native Davis (nee Mary Frances Penick) first rose to fame as one-half of the Davis Sisters, who scored a No. 1 hit with "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know" in 1953. In the late '50s, she began a solo career and earned hits such as "(I Can't Help You) I'm Falling Too," the Grammy-nominated "Set Him Free" and the crossover No. 1 "The End of the World." Davis died in September of 2004, at the age of 73, after fighting breast cancer.

Both Davis and Pearce's grandfather grew up in northern Kentucky, the singer explains. "Skeeter used to sing on the school bus," Pearce says her grandfather once shared with her, "and he took her on some dates ...

"He really liked her, but then he met my grandma," Pearce explains. The "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer doesn't mention any ill will or falling out between the two -- though there may have been a little bitterness between Davis and Pearce's grandmother.

"I was always like, 'But it seems like Skeeter maybe should have been my grandma because she was an artist,'" Pearce remembers telling her grandpa, "and he said that my grandma wasn't a super big fan of Skeeter after that."