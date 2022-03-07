Carly Pearce Wins Female Artist of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards

Carly Pearce now holds all the current Female Artist of the Year trophies. The "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer walked away with the award for Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7), backing up her win from last November's CMAs.

The award was Pearce's second ACM of the night, after winning Music Event of the Year prior to the show.

"I truly don't know how to put this into words to you, but this is all I've ever wanted to do in the world," she said during her acceptance speech. While the Kentucky-born singer didn't name the nominees, she said she was honored to be a female among a group of females she loves.

"I want you to know country music is everything to me," Pearce said, smiling, before remembering to thank her mom and dad.

Pearce was competing against Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris at this year's ceremony. She's been on a roll since late 2020, with multiple awards for her duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," induction into the Grand Ole Opry, and now two straight Female Artist of the Year wins.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.

Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

