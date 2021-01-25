Carly Pearce Delivers Socially Distanced Anthem Before NFC Championship Game [WATCH]

Carly Pearce delivered a socially distanced — but still packed with power — version of the National Anthem preceding the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 24).

Pearce's version of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," which was broadcast on the big screen and apparently taped at a separate location, found the singer casually dressed in a black tee as she delivered a traditional rendition with lots of volume and gusto. It kicked off what turned out to be an exciting matchup: a tight game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers that ended with a 31-26 win for Tampa Bay.

In 2020 and early 2021, Pearce's star has continued to rise despite some personal, yet public, turmoil. In June, she and fellow country singer Michael Ray announced that they were divorcing after eight months of marriage, surprising fans who were of the mind that their high-profile relationship was airtight.

Neither singer has shared exactly what went wrong in their marriage, but in interviews, Pearce talks about how difficult recent months have been for her and how she feels that she fought harder than he did to save their marriage. She's given a glimpse at her side of things with the new song "What He Didn't Do," and shared parts of new, unreleased breakup songs such as "Heart First" and "Messy" with fans.

Pearce's sophomore album, a self-titled project, turns one in February, but she's already well at work on her next record.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Country Music's Shortest Marriages: