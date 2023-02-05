Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show.

"Get on up there!" McBryde told Pearce as the pair took the stage together. Pearce approached the podium, trophy in hand.

"I did not not expect this," Pearce told the crowd excitedly, before sharing a little bit of the long process that led to her collaboration with McBryde.

"It has transcended so many of my wild dreams ... Holy moly, this is my first nomination and I was not expecting this," she concluded.

When it was her turn to speak, McBryde reflected back on all the time she and Pearce had spent together over the course of creating the song.

"We've performed this song so many times on stage together. It's been so nice for our friendship. We did it together," she explained, before adding, "Holy s--t!"

Pearce and McBryde recorded "Never Wanted to be That Girl" for inclusion on Pearce's critically-acclaimed album 29: Written in Stone. It was released in September 2021 as the second single from the album. The song reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, becoming Pearce's third No. 1 hit and McBryde's first. The song was written by Pearce, McBryde and Shane MacAnally.

McBryde is also nominated in the Best Country Album category for her 2022 project, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.



To win Best Country Duo/Group Performance, McBryde and Pearce beat out Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt's "Wishful Drinking," Brothers Osborne's "Midnight Rider's Prayer", Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert's "Outrunnin' Your Memory," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton's "Does He Love You — Revisited" and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' "Going Where the Lonely Go."

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 on CBS. The show features performances from Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who will honor the late Loretta Lynn with a tribute.

