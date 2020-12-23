Presents are usually the main event for kids on Christmas morning, but for TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, he admits that the stockings were actually his favorite tradition.

In an interview with Taste of Country leading up to the 2017 CMA Awards, the brothers recalled some of their favorite holiday memories as children, with TJ describing their unique Christmas stockings that would be filled with toys -- and, interestingly enough, fruit. He says that their mom would always include one piece of fruit that served as a pleasant surprise when they reached the bottom of the stocking.

"Out of all the gifts, I really liked the stocking," he explains. "Our mom would always put a bunch of little like trinkets and stuff, and at the very bottom, there was always a piece of fruit that we didn't need, but it was always a tradition to get for some reason. It was like ... 'An orange, this is cool.'"

As for brother John, he still remembers getting a guitar that become a close companion for him growing up. "I got my guitar and that's all I ever wanted," he says of his favorite gift as a child. "I would get up in my room and never come out."

