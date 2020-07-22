Brothers Osborne’s Third Album, ‘Skeletons’, Arrives in October

Brothers Osborne will release their third studio album this fall. Skeletons is due out on Oct. 9, via EMI Nashville.

Skeletons will offer 12 songs, most of which were co-written by John and TJ Osborne with a variety of collaborators: Natalie Hemby, Craig Wiseman, Casey Beathard and more. One of the songs, "All the Good Ones Are," was penned by TJ with Wiseman and Lee Miller, while two tracks ("Muskrat Greene," "Old Man's Boots") are John solo writes.

"If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are,” John Osborne shares in a press release. “If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it."

Fans have already heard a few of the songs from Skeletons, including the album's title track, "Make It a Good One" and "All Night," the record's first single. A full tracklist is below.

The Osbornes teamed up with Jay Joyce, who also produced the duo's first two albums, for Skeletons. The brothers' sophomore project, Port Saint Joe, earned a Grammy nod.

Brothers Osborne most recently released a live album, Live at the Ryman, in 2019.

Brothers Osborne's Skeletons Tracklist:

1. “Lighten Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

2. “All Night” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. “All the Good Ones Are” (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

4. “I’m Not for Everyone” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

5. “Skeletons” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

6. “Back on The Bottle” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. “High Note” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

8. “Muskrat Greene” (John Osborne)

9. “Dead Man’s Curve” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

10. “Make It a Good One” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. “Hatin’ Somebody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. “Old Man’s Boots” (John Osborne)