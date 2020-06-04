Brothers Osborne debuted a brand-new song during Wednesday night's (June 3) CMT Celebrates Our Heroes television special. Brothers John and TJ Osborne shared "Make It a Good One" with fans watching at home, from their own home.

Accompanying themselves on acoustic guitars, the Osbornes make the case for living life to the fullest. After all, no one gets out alive.

"So make it a good one, make it a long one / If you're gonna pour one, make it a strong one / Give all your heart to someone, leave nothing unsaid or undone," they sing in the chorus. "Life goes by 90 miles a minute / If you blink once, you might just miss it / It's a hold-on-tight, powerful ride around the sun ..."

Click on the video at the top of the story to hear Brothers Osborne's performance from the special, which saluted the efforts of first responders, police, relief and retail workers and more during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The show also featured performances and appearances from Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and more.

"Make It a Good One" may be a song from Brothers Osborne's forthcoming new album, though the pair have not confirmed that detail. Recently, the brothers shared a brand-new single, "All Night," from the unannounced, but forthcoming, project.

Brothers Osborne's next album will be the third studio album of their career, and their first since 2018's Port Saint Joe. The pair also released a live album, Live at the Ryman, in 2019.