Brothers Osborne Perform ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Brothers Osborne took the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) to perform "Dead Man's Curve," delivering an energetic rendition.

The sibling duo of guitarist John Osborne and singer T.J. Osborne gave a high-energy and engaging performance of the song to close out the 2022 Grammys, taking the stage after a night of all-star awards and performances.

The winning performance followed their triumphant Grammy Awards win, when their song "Younger Me" won Best Country Duo/Group Performance during a special afternoon ceremony prior to the televised nighttime show on Sunday, beating out Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd and Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

They took the stage in seeming disbelief to deliver an emotional acceptance speech, with John Osborne exclaiming, "What the ... what the hell?" with an incredulous laugh.

"I don't know what to say," he admitted with a laugh, adding that he was "so nervous." He went on to thank his wife and his management before thanking "my little brother," his duo partner T.J., as well as his own younger self for making the decision to pursue music and stick to it.

T.J. Osborne struggled to speak through his emotions as he told the audience that "Younger Me" was "written in response to me coming out," which drew an enormous cheer from the assembled audience at the Grammy Awards.

"I never thought I'd be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," he said, holding back tears as John Osborne also appeared to be on the verge of crying. "I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting a Grammy Award with my brother, which I love very much, but I'm here with a man who I love, and who loves me back. I don't know what I did to get so lucky."