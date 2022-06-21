Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker and Travis Denning are all among the initial lineup for the ACM's annual Party for a Cause event. The show will also feature performances from Caylee Hammack, Blanco Brown, Sara Evans and more as-yet-unannounced artists.

For the second consecutive year, the ACM Party for a Cause will take place at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. Historically, the show's home has been Las Vegas, where it takes place ahead of the ACM Awards. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the charity-focused event moved to Nashville in 2021, condensing its multi-day festivities into just one day.

The event will benefit the ACM's philanthropic arm, ACM Lifting Lives, which provides aid to communities in need, especially regarding health care initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ACM Lifting Lives launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to support those in the music industry impacted by the pandemic.

The ACM Party for a Cause is set for Aug. 23, just one day before the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony. That event, which typically takes place several months after the ACM Awards, focuses on special award recipients and off-camera honorees. Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and Hardy are all among those being celebrated this year at the event.

Tickets to the ACM Party for a Cause go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on June 24 at 10AM CT. Prices start at $34.50, with a variety of upgrades and VIP packages available. Additionally, there will be a special ACM Professional Member/A-List subscriber pre-sale beginning June 23 at 10AM CT.

Last year's ACM Party for a Cause featured performances from Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton and more. Look out for more performers joining the 2022 Party for a Cause bill in the weeks ahead.