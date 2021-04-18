Brothers Osborne Admit ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ at 2021 ACM Awards
Brothers Osborne took the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18), and they used the opportunity to celebrate individuality by performing a song titled "I'm Not for Everyone."
Lead singer T.J. Osborne and guitarist John Osborne traded lead vocals on the song, which they performed on the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. T.J. played rhythm acoustic guitar, while John provided his signature tasty electric licks.
T.J. and John Osborne teamed with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby to write the song, which appears on Brothers Osborne's critically acclaimed third studio album, Skeletons. "I'm like scotch and zydeco bands / I'm like B-side Townes Van Zandt / I'm always speaking my mind / When I'm better off biting my tongue / I'm a bad joke at the wrong time / Hell, I'm a legend in my own mind / I'm good for some but I'm not for everyone," they sing in the chorus.
To close out the 2021 ACM Awards, Brothers Osborne performed a second Skeletons song, "Dead Man's Curve":
Released in October, Skeletons was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Brothers Osborne were also nominated in the category of Duo of the Year, which went to Dan + Shay.
T.J. Osborne made headlines in February when he publicly came out as gay in an interview with Time magazine. John Osborne recently revealed that he had considered walking away from his career in music due to a severe battle with depression and anxiety prior to recording Skeletons.
